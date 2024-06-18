First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,190 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. makes up about 2.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 499,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 31,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

