First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. 259,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.