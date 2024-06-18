First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 97.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

