First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.70

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 7274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
