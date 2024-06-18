First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.70

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 7274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

