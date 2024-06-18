First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $199.39

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.39 and last traded at $199.26, with a volume of 2708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.64.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

