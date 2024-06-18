Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. 9,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 867% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Fluidra Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

