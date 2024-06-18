FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.12

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 165554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

