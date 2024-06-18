Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

FTCO traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.73. 26,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,552. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 3.61 and a 52 week high of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is 4.91 and its 200 day moving average is 5.29.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

