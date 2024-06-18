Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 88.39 and a quick ratio of 88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

