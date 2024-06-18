Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 545,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF remained flat at $6.98 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

