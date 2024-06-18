Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,673. Frontdoor has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

