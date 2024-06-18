FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 279,387 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $968.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

