FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

About FUJIFILM

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.