G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 394,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

