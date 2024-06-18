Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 187,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 206,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Galiano Gold had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$42.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2255435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Galiano Gold

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

