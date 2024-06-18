Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Hits $0.0125

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $830,086.12 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,317,865,029.508526 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0129993 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $790,045.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

