Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.83

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 467272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.