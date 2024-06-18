General Partner Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 852,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,521. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

