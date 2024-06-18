General Partner Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. 14,365,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $944.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

