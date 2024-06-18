General Partner Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

General Partner Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

