General Partner Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

General Partner Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 454.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 2,212,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,221. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

