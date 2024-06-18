General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.74. 493,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,397. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.