General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,418. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $630.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $120.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

