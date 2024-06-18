General Partner Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

