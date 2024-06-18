Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,312.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.12. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $130.00.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.