GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$70.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$66.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.10.

