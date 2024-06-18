Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 200 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 658,431 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 936,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,443. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

