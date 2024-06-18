Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,123,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,523,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 642,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 66,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,163. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.