Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 1,557,726 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

