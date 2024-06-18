Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 2,708,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,556. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

