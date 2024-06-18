goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $131.73 during trading on Monday. 2,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73.
About goeasy
