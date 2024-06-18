goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.5 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $131.73 during trading on Monday. 2,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

