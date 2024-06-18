Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

GFI opened at $13.63 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after buying an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $85,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

