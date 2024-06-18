Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,916,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.6 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

