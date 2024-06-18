Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,916,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.6 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.21.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.