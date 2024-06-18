Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.32. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.44.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
