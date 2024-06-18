Gooch & Housego PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Trading Up 0.9 %

GHH opened at GBX 530.60 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of £136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,287.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 562.04. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 685.66 ($8.71).

Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,965.69). 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Featured Stories

