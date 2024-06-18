Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Graco Trading Down 0.1 %
GGG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 232,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.
Graco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.
Graco Company Profile
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
