Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,200 shares of company stock worth $194,135 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

