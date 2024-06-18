Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.35.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
