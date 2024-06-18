Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.50

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
