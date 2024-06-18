Grin Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $136,950.96 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,455.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.67 or 0.00633040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00115370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00261623 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071148 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.