Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $109,869.76 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $109,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,273,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,763,630.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

