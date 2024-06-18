Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 423,200 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

HOFV remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Tuesday. 9,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

