Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 1,862,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,299,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

