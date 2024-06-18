Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Invests $619,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

