Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

