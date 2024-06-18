Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Up 0.9%

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.18. 9,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

