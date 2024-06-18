Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.17

Shares of Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.17 and last traded at C$19.16, with a volume of 2978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.12.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.42.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

