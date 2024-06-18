Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.58 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

