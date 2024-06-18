HashAI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.10 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One HashAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. HashAI has a market capitalization of $75.10 million and $450,831.85 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00082413 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $197,963.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

