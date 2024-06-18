HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,331 shares of company stock worth $8,744,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,413,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
