HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,331 shares of company stock worth $8,744,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,413,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

